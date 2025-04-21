Mass. Guard Celebrates KDF Warrant Officer’s Silver Medal

BOSTON – U.S. Air National Guard Major General Virginia Gaglio, Assistant Adjutant General, Massachusetts Military Division, presents Kenya Defence Force Warrant Officer Class Two Hellen Obiri with a coin after she finished second in the 129th Boston Marathon. Keyna is the State Partner of the Massachusetts National Guard. The State Partnership Program (SPP) is an innovative joint security cooperation program. The SPP promotes long-term, enduring, and mutually beneficial security relationships with friendly and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)
04.21.2025
|04.21.2025 13:25
|8984904
|250421-A-JK986-5170
|5550x3700
|12.79 MB
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|3
|0
