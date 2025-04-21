Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass. Guard Celebrates KDF Warrant Officer’s Silver Medal [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mass. Guard Celebrates KDF Warrant Officer’s Silver Medal

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    BOSTON – Command Sgt. Maj. James Campbell, senior enlisted leader of the Massachusetts National Guard, presents Kenya Defence Force Warrant Officer Class Two Hellen Obiri with a coin after she finished second in the 129th Boston Marathon. Keyna is the State Partner of the Massachusetts National Guard. The State Partnership Program (SPP) is an innovative joint security cooperation program. The SPP promotes long-term, enduring, and mutually beneficial security relationships with friendly and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 8984905
    VIRIN: 250421-A-JK986-2394
    Resolution: 2855x4282
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass. Guard Celebrates KDF Warrant Officer’s Silver Medal [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mass. Guard Celebrates KDF Warrant Officer’s Silver Medal
    Mass. Guard Celebrates KDF Warrant Officer’s Silver Medal
    Mass. Guard Celebrates KDF Warrant Officer’s Silver Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marathon
    Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download