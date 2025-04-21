Hill Field Elementary students participate in KUDOS event honoring Month of the Military Child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hill Field Elementary School students interact with a robotic dog from the 75th Security Forces Squadron during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) event April 15, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Held in celebration of Month of the Military Child, the event provided students with a hands-on look at the deployment process many of their parents may experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)