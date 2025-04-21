Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill Field Elementary students participate in KUDOS event honoring Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4]

    Hill Field Elementary students participate in KUDOS event honoring Month of the Military Child

    HILL AFB, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Hill Field Elementary School students interact with a robotic dog from the 75th Security Forces Squadron during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) event April 15, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Held in celebration of Month of the Military Child, the event provided students with a hands-on look at the deployment process many of their parents may experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    Hill AFB
    Utah
    Community
    Month of the Military Child
    AFMC

