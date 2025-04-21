Hill Field Elementary School students interact with a robotic dog from the 75th Security Forces Squadron during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) event April 15, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Held in celebration of Month of the Military Child, the event provided students with a hands-on look at the deployment process many of their parents may experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
This work, Hill Field Elementary students participate in KUDOS event honoring Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
