Hill Field Elementary students participate in KUDOS event honoring Month of the Military Child

(At right) Senior Airman Jayden Romero, 419th Security Forces Squadron, and 1st Lt. Casey Stachler, 75th Air Base Wing Staff Judge Advocate Office, assist students as they go through a mock processing line during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) event April 15, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The event, held in celebration of Month of the Military Child, gave Hill Field Elementary School students a hands-on look at the deployment process many of their parents may experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)