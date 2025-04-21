Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill Field Elementary students participate in KUDOS event honoring Month of the Military Child

    Airman 1st Class Shiela Jackson, 75th Security Forces Squadron, helps a student suit

    HILL AFB, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Story by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Hill Air Force Base, Utah - Hill Field Elementary, located just outside Hill Air Force Base and serving a student body largely made up of military children, hosted a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations, or KUDOS, event April 11 in recognition of Month of the Military Child.

    The event gave more than 400 students firsthand insight into the deployment process their parents may experience. Beginning with a pre-deployment briefing and swearing-in ceremony, students received travel information before navigating a mock deployment processing line. Various career fields supported the deployment line, including legal, public health, chapel, military personnel flight, finance, and more.

    "Kids Understanding Deployment Operations helps our military-connected children gain a clearer understanding of the deployment cycle," said Tech. Sgt. Flor Meza with Hill AFB's Military and Family Readiness Center. "Our hope is that this knowledge empowers them to emotionally prepare for the separation and fosters a more positive outlook throughout the process."

    First responders from explosive ordnance disposal, security forces, and the fire department showcased demonstrations featuring K9 teams, combat arms training and maintenance, fire equipment, an EOD robot, and trucks.

    Following the simulated deployment, students returned to Hill Field Elementary for a welcome home celebration, marking the conclusion of their immersive experience.

