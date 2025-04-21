Hill Field Elementary students participate in KUDOS event honoring Month of the Military Child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Shiela Jackson, 75th Security Forces Squadron, helps a student suit up in “battle gear” during a mock processing line at a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations (KUDOS) event April 15, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The event, held in celebration of Month of the Military Child, gave Hill Field Elementary School students a hands-on look at the deployment process many of their parents may experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)