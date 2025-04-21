A photo of the 131st Engineer Company (CSE), Vermont National Guard, during their deployment to Iraq during Desert Storm, located in Hardwick, Vermont, March 7, 2025. Mr. David Coburn served in Vietnam and Desert Storm during his three decades of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 11:34
|Photo ID:
|8984648
|VIRIN:
|250421-Z-WG583-1005
|Resolution:
|5711x4190
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|HARDWICK, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veteran Spotlight: Sgt. David Coburn [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.