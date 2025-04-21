Veteran Spotlight: Sgt. David Coburn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo of the 131st Engineer Company (CSE), Vermont National Guard, during their deployment to Iraq during Desert Storm, located in Hardwick, Vermont, March 7, 2025. Mr. David Coburn served in Vietnam and Desert Storm during his three decades of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)