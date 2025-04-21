Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran Spotlight: Sgt. David Coburn [Image 4 of 5]

    Veteran Spotlight: Sgt. David Coburn

    HARDWICK, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    A photo of the 131st Engineer Company (CSE), Vermont National Guard, during their deployment to Iraq during Desert Storm, located in Hardwick, Vermont, March 7, 2025. Mr. David Coburn served in Vietnam and Desert Storm during his three decades of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 11:34
    Location: HARDWICK, VERMONT, US
    Spotlight: Sgt. David Coburn
