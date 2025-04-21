Veteran Spotlight: Sgt. David Coburn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. David Coburn (Ret), Vermont National Guard is represented in the photograph of this article about the 131st Engineers at his home in Hardwick, Vermont, March 7, 2025. Coburn served in Vietnam and Desert Storm during his three decades of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)