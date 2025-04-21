Spotlight: Sgt. David Coburn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. David Coburn (Ret), Vermont National Guard poses for a photo with his wife and an award he received during his time as a heavy equipment operator in the Vermont National Guard, at his home in Hardwick, Vermont, March 7, 2025. Coburn served in Vietnam and Desert Storm during his three decades of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)