U.S. Army Sgt. David Coburn (Ret), Vermont National Guard holds two photos of his time as a heavy equipment operator in Vietnam at his home in Hardwick, Vermont, March 7, 2025. Coburn served in Vietnam and Desert Storm during his three decades of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 11:34
|Photo ID:
|8984643
|VIRIN:
|250421-Z-WG583-1003
|Resolution:
|4480x5624
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|HARDWICK, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veteran Spotlight: Sgt. David Coburn [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hardwick Native Reflects on Service from Vietnam to Vermont
No keywords found.