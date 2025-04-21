Veteran Spotlight: Sgt. David Coburn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. David Coburn (Ret), Vermont National Guard holds two photos of his time as a heavy equipment operator in Vietnam at his home in Hardwick, Vermont, March 7, 2025. Coburn served in Vietnam and Desert Storm during his three decades of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)