    Ohio ANG announces 2025 Outstanding Airmen of Year [Image 16 of 16]

    Ohio ANG announces 2025 Outstanding Airmen of Year

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Logan Hargis, third from left, command and control battle management operator with the 123rd Air Control Squadron, 178th Wing, is recognized as the Ohio Air National Guard Airman of the Year at the 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year award ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2025. The event honored selected Airmen who demonstrated outstanding leadership, strong work ethic, and commitment to their community, state and nation. The ceremony recognized selected Airmen who demonstrated outstanding leadership, strong work ethic and commitment to their community, state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 8984603
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-TI419-3429
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 545.43 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Ohio

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    banquet
    National Guard
    OAY
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year

