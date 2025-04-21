Ohio ANG announces 2025 Outstanding Airmen of Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Travis Brown, third from left, cyber defense operations noncommissioned oﬃcer in charge with the 123rd Air Control Squadron, 178th Wing, is recognized as the Ohio Air National Guard Senior Noncommissioned Oﬃcer of the Year at the 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year award ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2025. The event honored selected Airmen who demonstrated outstanding leadership, strong work ethic and commitment to their community, state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)