    Ohio ANG announces 2025 Outstanding Airmen of Year [Image 15 of 16]

    Ohio ANG announces 2025 Outstanding Airmen of Year

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Moran, third from left, senior enlisted leader with the 124th Intelligence Squadron, 178th Wing, accepts the Ohio Air National Guard Noncommissioned Oﬃcer of the Year award on behalf of Staﬀ Sgt. Zachary Wohlford, cryptologic intelligence analyst with the 124th IS,178th Wing, at the 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year award ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2025. The event recognized selected Airmen who demonstrated outstanding leadership, strong work ethic and commitment to their community, state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 8984602
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-TI419-3428
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 965.37 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio ANG announces 2025 Outstanding Airmen of Year [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    banquet
    National Guard
    OAY
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year

