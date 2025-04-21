Ohio ANG announces 2025 Outstanding Airmen of Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Moran, third from left, senior enlisted leader with the 124th Intelligence Squadron, 178th Wing, accepts the Ohio Air National Guard Noncommissioned Oﬃcer of the Year award on behalf of Staﬀ Sgt. Zachary Wohlford, cryptologic intelligence analyst with the 124th IS,178th Wing, at the 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year award ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2025. The event recognized selected Airmen who demonstrated outstanding leadership, strong work ethic and commitment to their community, state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)