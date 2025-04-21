Ohio ANG announces 2025 Outstanding Airmen of Year

Master Sgt. Andrew Jenkins, 121st Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, is recognized as the Ohio Air National Guard First Sergeant of the Year at the 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year award ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2025. The event honored selected Airmen who demonstrated outstanding leadership, strong work ethic and commitment to their community, state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 11:31
Photo ID:
|8984600
VIRIN:
|250111-Z-TI419-3426
Resolution:
|3000x1996
Size:
|866.7 KB
Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
