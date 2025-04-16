Balikatan 25: Ospreys Fly over Northern Luzon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Erik Vego, an aerial observer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, looks out the back of an MV-22B Osprey during Exercise Balikatan 25 while flying over Northern Luzon, Philippines, April 20, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. Vego is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)