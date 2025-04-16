Balikatan 25: Ospreys Fly over Northern Luzon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Max Mecham, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes a map prior to take off during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Clark Air Base, San Angeles, Philippines, April 20, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. Mecham is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)