Balikatan 25: Ospreys Fly over Northern Luzon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares an MV-22B Osprey to take flight during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Clark Air Base, San Angeles, Philippines, April 20, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)