    Balikatan 25: Ospreys Fly over Northern Luzon [Image 11 of 12]

    Balikatan 25: Ospreys Fly over Northern Luzon

    PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Erik Vego, an aerial observer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, looks out the back of an MV-22B Osprey during Exercise Balikatan 25 while flying over Northern Luzon, Philippines, April 20, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. Vego is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 03:26
    Photo ID: 8983890
    VIRIN: 250420-M-TE664-1174
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PH
    This work, Balikatan 25: Ospreys Fly over Northern Luzon [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Marines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

