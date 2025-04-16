Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 4 [Image 8 of 8]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 4

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Mario Calderon, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, climbs a rope during day four of the 21st TSC’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 15, 2025. The best squad competition tests Soldiers on various physically demanding exercises to build mental resilience and esprit de corps within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 04:39
    Photo ID: 8983215
    VIRIN: 250415-A-MP101-7286
    Resolution: 5324x3549
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
