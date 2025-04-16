21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Mario Calderon, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, climbs a rope during day four of the 21st TSC’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 15, 2025. The best squad competition tests Soldiers on various physically demanding exercises to build mental resilience and esprit de corps within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)