21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 4

U.S. Army Pfc. Cameron Bethea, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, moves himself down the "Slide for Life" obstacle on an obstacle course for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 15, 2025. Day four of the Best Squad Competition consisted of an obstacle course, battle drills, and ended in a 12-mile ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)