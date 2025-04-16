Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 4 [Image 6 of 8]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 4

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Pfc. Cameron Bethea, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, moves himself down the "Slide for Life" obstacle on an obstacle course for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 15, 2025. Day four of the Best Squad Competition consisted of an obstacle course, battle drills, and ended in a 12-mile ruck. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 04:39
    VIRIN: 250415-A-MP101-2597
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    21st TSC
    best squad competition
    USARMY

