    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Day 4 [Image 5 of 8]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Day 4

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Alicia Gonzalez Cruz, a financial manager assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command, climbs up the "Slide for Life" obstacle during day four of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 15, 2025. The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources supporting U.S. Army Europe-Africa missions across the theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    21st TSC
    best squad competition
    USARMY
    7th Mission Support Command

