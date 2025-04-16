21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Alicia Gonzalez Cruz, a financial manager assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command, climbs up the "Slide for Life" obstacle during day four of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 15, 2025. The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources supporting U.S. Army Europe-Africa missions across the theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)