21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Day 4

U.S. Army Spc. Mario Calderon, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, moves himself down the "Slide for Life" obstacle on an obstacle course for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 15, 2025. The most influential leadership level is at the Squad, where most of our Soldiers reside. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)