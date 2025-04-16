Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG (A) Soldiers Conduct Military Assisted Departure at Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 7 of 7]

    5th SFG (A) Soldiers Conduct Military Assisted Departure at Joint Readiness Training Center

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Oscar Reyes 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    FORT JOHNSON, La. – A soldier assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) pulls security during a training exercise at Fort Johnson, La., Apr. 15, 2025.

    Fort Johnson and the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) hosted JRTC Rotation 25-06 to train and test the U.S. Army Special Forces and their enablers on their readiness and ability to conduct large scale combat operations against a near-peer threat. The exercise included thousands of U.S. Army Soldiers from multiple installations and commands.

    The 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) is stationed out Fort Campbell, KY. They were the primary training audience for JRTC Rotation 25-06, are aligned to the U.S. Central Command region, and perform seven doctrinal missions: Unconventional Warfare, Foreign Internal Defense, Special Reconnaissance, Direct Action, Combating Terrorism, Counter-proliferation, and Information Operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Reyes)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025
    Photo ID: 8982088
    VIRIN: 250415-A-PM820-1810
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, 5th SFG (A) Soldiers Conduct Military Assisted Departure at Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Oscar Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOF
    5th Special Forces Group
    Green Beret
    Unconventional Warfare
    The Legion
    Large Scale Combat Operations
    Fort Johnson
    Special Operations Joint Readiness Training Center

