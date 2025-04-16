5th SFG (A) Soldiers Conduct Military Assisted Departure at Joint Readiness Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT JOHNSON, La. – A soldier assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) pulls security during a training exercise at Fort Johnson, La., Apr. 15, 2025.



Fort Johnson and the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) hosted JRTC Rotation 25-06 to train and test the U.S. Army Special Forces and their enablers on their readiness and ability to conduct large scale combat operations against a near-peer threat. The exercise included thousands of U.S. Army Soldiers from multiple installations and commands.



The 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) is stationed out Fort Campbell, KY. They were the primary training audience for JRTC Rotation 25-06, are aligned to the U.S. Central Command region, and perform seven doctrinal missions: Unconventional Warfare, Foreign Internal Defense, Special Reconnaissance, Direct Action, Combating Terrorism, Counter-proliferation, and Information Operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Reyes)