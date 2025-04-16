911, what’s your emergency?: NSA Souda Bay celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 15, 2025) Dispatcher Eleni Skoulika, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, hosts an informational booth for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week onboard NSA Souda Bay on April 15, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)