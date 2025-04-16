Date Taken: 04.04.2025 Date Posted: 04.18.2025 07:38 Photo ID: 8981538 VIRIN: 250404-N-NO067-1689 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.66 MB Location: GR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 911, what’s your emergency?: NSA Souda Bay celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.