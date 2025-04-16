Dispatcher Eleni Papadaki, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, monitors phones and security systems in order to respond to emergencies onboard NSA Souda Bay on April 4, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 07:38
|Photo ID:
|8981538
|VIRIN:
|250404-N-NO067-1689
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 911, what’s your emergency?: NSA Souda Bay celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
911, what’s your emergency?: NSA Souda Bay celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
No keywords found.