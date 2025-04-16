Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    911, what’s your emergency?: NSA Souda Bay celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week [Image 3 of 5]

    911, what’s your emergency?: NSA Souda Bay celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

    GREECE

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 4, 2025) Dispatcher Maria Protopapa (left) and Dispatcher Kiki Fragkioudaki, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, monitor phones and security systems in order to respond to emergencies onboard NSA Souda Bay on April 4, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

