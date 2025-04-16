911, what’s your emergency?: NSA Souda Bay celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 18, 2025) “911, what’s your emergency?”



While no one hopes to be in an emergency situation, this question can come as a welcome response for anyone in desperate need of assistance.



Emergency dispatchers, like Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Eleni Skoulika, are the first of the first responders in most emergency situations.



“The most rewarding part of an emergency call is when you hear the relief in the caller’s voice — knowing help has arrived,” said NSA Souda Bay Dispatcher Eleni Skoulika.



During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 13-19, 2025, NSA Souda Bay took the opportunity to celebrate the unsung heroes that play a critical role in emergency first response.



“Knowing that our work directly impacts someone's life when they need help the most is incredibly rewarding,” said NSA Souda Bay Dispatcher Eleni Karbadaki. “I take great pride in being that calm, guiding voice during emergencies — a connection point that ensures help is on the way.”



To celebrate the week and inform the community about what to do in case of an emergency, NSA Souda Bay’s dispatcher team hosted two informational booths, providing the command with critical numbers they may need in times of distress.



Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, signed a proclamation, officially established National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week at the installation.



"It is a privilege to celebrate such an incredible team of dispatchers here at NSA Souda Bay," said Steacy. "Their ability to stay calm under pressure and make split-second decisions makes all the difference in life-threatening situations. I am grateful for all they do to take care of Team Souda 24/7."



NSA Souda Bay’s telecommunicators have handled approximately 1,500,000 radio transmissions, 6,000 incoming and outgoing phone calls, 8,000 emergency dispatch center calls for service, and screened more than 100,000 alarms in the past year alone.



“Our dispatch team consistently is rated among the best in the Navy, and I'm incredibly proud of the service that our team provides,” said NSA Souda Bay Emergency Management Officer Jeffrey Welshans. “Our dynamic team of telecommunicators provide a quick, calm response for on-base and some off-base emergencies, ensuring that first and emergency responders have the vital support they need while they are in transit or on scene.”



If you or a loved one are in need of emergency assistance call 911 from a DSN line or +30-282-102-1911 from a commercial line to get in contact our local dispatchers.



If you or a loved one are in need of emergency assistance call 911 from a DSN line or +30-282-102-1911 from a commercial line to get in contact our local dispatchers.

