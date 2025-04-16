NODEL visits the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen mingle with staff members of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 14, 2025. The visit allowed the staff members to see how vital U.S. CENTCOM's collaborations are to carrying out its regional responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)