NODEL visits the 379th AEW

The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership team greets staff members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 14, 2025. During the visit the staff members learned about the importance of U.S. CENTCOM's partnerships within its area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)