The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Leadership team escorts staff members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 14, 2025. During the visit the staff members learned about the importance of U.S. CENTCOM's partnerships within its area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 05:26
|Photo ID:
|8981244
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-DJ256-1030
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NODEL visits the 379th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.