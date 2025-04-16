Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NODEL visits the 379th AEW [Image 3 of 4]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force Airman speaks with staff members of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 14, 2025. The visit allowed the staff members to see how vital U.S. CENTCOM's collaborations are to carrying out its regional responsibilities (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)

