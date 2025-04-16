USACE, K-water renew Memorandum of Understanding to continue exchanges between the two agencies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Gu, Ja Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Planning Officer, K-water, provides remarks at a signing event for an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between USACE and K-water in Daejeon, South Korea, on April 16, 2025. “This new MOU which marks the beginning of another decade of cooperation aims to build an even stronger partnership based on the existing foundation of collaborations,” she said. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)