USACE, K-water renew Memorandum of Understanding to continue exchanges between the two agencies

Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division, provides remarks at a signing event for an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between USACE and K-water in Daejeon, South Korea, on April 16, 2025. He shared that he is convinced that both agencies “will continue to undertake projects and partnerships that will be of great benefit to both of our countries and the world.” (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)