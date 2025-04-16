Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, K-water renew Memorandum of Understanding to continue exchanges between the two agencies [Image 3 of 6]

    USACE, K-water renew Memorandum of Understanding to continue exchanges between the two agencies

    DAEJEON, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division, provides remarks at a signing event for an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between USACE and K-water in Daejeon, South Korea, on April 16, 2025. He shared that he is convinced that both agencies “will continue to undertake projects and partnerships that will be of great benefit to both of our countries and the world.” (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, K-water renew Memorandum of Understanding to continue exchanges between the two agencies [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    water
    korea
    USACE
    MOU
    partnerships

