Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division, and Ms. Gu, Ja Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Planning Officer, K-water, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two agencies in Daejeon, South Korea, on April 16, 2025. The new agreement, signed almost ten years to the day from its predecessor, will allow for collaborative activities in the area of water resource management. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
04.16.2025
04.18.2025
|8981233
|250416-A-QR280-1144
|3884x2227
|1.02 MB
DAEJEON, KR
|2
|0
USACE, K-water renew Memorandum of Understanding to continue exchanges between the two agencies
Army Corps of Engineers