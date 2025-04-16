Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, K-water renew Memorandum of Understanding to continue exchanges between the two agencies [Image 4 of 6]

    USACE, K-water renew Memorandum of Understanding to continue exchanges between the two agencies

    DAEJEON, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    K-water provides an overview of their application of satellite research to representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division and Far East District after a signing event for an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two agencies in Daejeon, South Korea, on April 16, 2025. The new agreement sets a framework for collaborative activities between the two agencies including technical exchanges, data and information sharing, planning, project and acquisition management, engineering, construction, and cooperation in water resources areas of mutual interest. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

