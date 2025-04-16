USACE, K-water renew Memorandum of Understanding to continue exchanges between the two agencies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

K-water provides an overview of their application of satellite research to representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division and Far East District after a signing event for an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two agencies in Daejeon, South Korea, on April 16, 2025. The new agreement sets a framework for collaborative activities between the two agencies including technical exchanges, data and information sharing, planning, project and acquisition management, engineering, construction, and cooperation in water resources areas of mutual interest. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)