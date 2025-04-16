Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni April Ace of Base competition [Image 6 of 6]

    MCAS Iwakuni April Ace of Base competition

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle Shoop, center, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and a native of Illinois, poses for a picture with Marines from Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, MAG-12, during the monthly “Ace of the Base” competition at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 17, 2025. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by MAG-12 and open to all units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, comradery, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a 4x400 meter relay race while carrying a 25-pound simulated bomb. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 00:39
    Photo ID: 8981130
    VIRIN: 250417-M-HB515-1138
    Resolution: 5647x3765
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    MCAS Iwakuni
    competition
    Marines
    Relay Race
    MALS-12
    Ace of Base

