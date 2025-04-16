Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni April Ace of Base competition [Image 2 of 6]

    MCAS Iwakuni April Ace of Base competition

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct a relay race during the monthly “Ace of the Base” competition at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 17, 2025. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by Marine Aircraft Group 12 and open to all units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, comradery, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a 4x400 meter relay race while carrying a 25-pound simulated bomb. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

