MCAS Iwakuni April Ace of Base competition

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle Shoop, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and a native of Illinois, speaks to Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during the monthly “Ace of the Base” competition at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 17, 2025. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by MAG-12 and open to all units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, comradery, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a 4x400 meter relay race while carrying a 25-pound simulated bomb. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)