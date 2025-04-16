MCAS Iwakuni April Ace of Base competition

U.S. Marines compete in a 4x400 meter relay race during the monthly “Ace of the Base” competition at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 17, 2025. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by Marine Aircraft Group 12 and open to all units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, comradery, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a 4x400 meter relay race while carrying a 25-pound simulated bomb. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)
Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 00:39
Photo ID:
|8981129
VIRIN:
|250417-M-HB515-1105
Resolution:
|3342x5013
Size:
|1.05 MB
Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|1
