MCAS Iwakuni April Ace of Base competition

U.S. Marines compete in a 4x400 meter relay race during the monthly “Ace of the Base” competition at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 17, 2025. Ace of Base is a competition hosted by Marine Aircraft Group 12 and open to all units aboard MCAS Iwakuni to promote competitiveness, comradery, and physical fitness. This iteration consisted of a 4x400 meter relay race while carrying a 25-pound simulated bomb. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)