U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Djedi, 25th Fighter Squadron commander’s support staff, assists a pilot at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2025. Djedi ensures accurate performance briefs, orders management, and record maintenance in support of the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|04.16.2025
|04.18.2025 00:02
|8981085
|250416-F-MU509-1036
|4012x2866
|1.2 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|4
|0
Mustang of the Week: SrA Christopher Djedi
