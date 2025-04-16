Mustang of the Week: SrA Christopher Djedi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Djedi, 25th Fighter Squadron commander’s support staff, adjusts a projected departure date at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2025. Djedi is responsible for assisting the commander and unit personnel by managing essential administrative processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)