Mustang of the Week: SrA Christopher Djedi

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Djedi, 25th Fighter Squadron commander’s support staff, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 16, 2025. Djedi was recognized as Mustang of the Week for his professional commitment in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)