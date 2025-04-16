Mustang of the Week: SrA Christopher Djedi

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Djedi, 25th Fighter Squadron commander’s support staff, was selected as Mustang of the Week on April 14, 2025, for his outstanding dedication and contributions to the mission.

A native of Sanford, Florida, Djedi joined the U.S. Air Force with a desire to travel the world and help others. That passion has translated into a tangible impact on the unit and its mission.

As commander’s support staff, Djedi manages essential administrative processes that enable the squadron to function smoothly. His responsibilities include ensuring performance briefs for enlisted and officers are processed accurately, verifying official orders, and maintaining records. Djedi plays a critical role in the readiness and operational effectiveness of the 51st Fighter Wingby handling the day-to-day tasks that allow Airmen to stay focused on executing the mission.

“I enjoy helping people, and that's exactly what I get to do with this job,” he expressed. “Whether it’s handling tasks for the commander or answering questions from pilots, I make sure the administrative side runs smoothly. That way, they can focus on flying without the added stress.”

Since joining the 25th FS in December 2024, Djedii has operated as a one-man shop while simultaneously balancing 22 additional duties. His exceptional time management, adaptability, and dedication to his job have distinguished him as an invaluable member of the squadron.

“One of the biggest things I’ve noticed about Senior Airman Djedi is his adaptability,” said Staff Sgt. Albert Schliesleder, 25th FS independent duty medical technician. “He came to this squadron with no prior fighter squadron experience, but quickly adapted. He didn’t hesitate to take on challenges and has tackled every task thrown his way. He’s exactly what you seek in an Airman and continues to perform with excellence.”

Djedi’s performance exemplifies the Air Force’s core values, earning him well-deserved recognition as Mustang of the Week.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2025 Date Posted: 04.18.2025 00:02 Story ID: 495631 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: SrA Christopher Djedi, by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.