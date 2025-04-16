CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks with members of the Australian media on the ship’s flight deck during a scheduled port visit in Cairns, Australia, April 16, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass.)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 21:09
|Photo ID:
|8980706
|VIRIN:
|250416-N-BW367-1063
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Australian media tours Blue Ridge [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.