Royal Australian Navy Indigenous Development Program cadets tour Blue Ridge

CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Hunter Van Hook leads cadets enrolled in the Royal Australian Navy Indigenous Development Program on a tour of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit in Cairns, Australia, April 16, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)