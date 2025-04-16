Royal Australian Navy Indigenous Development Program cadets tour Blue Ridge

CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Hunter Van Hook leads cadets enrolled in the Royal Australian Navy Indigenous Development Program on a tour of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit in Cairns, Australia, April 16, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)
04.16.2025
04.17.2025
|8980698
|250416-N-TU814-1081
|4861x3235
|2.22 MB
|AU
|2
|0
