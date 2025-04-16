Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Navy Indigenous Development Program cadets tour Blue Ridge

    Royal Australian Navy Indigenous Development Program cadets tour Blue Ridge

    AUSTRALIA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    CAIRNS, Australia (April 16, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Hunter Van Hook leads Royal Australian Navy Indigenous Development Program cadets on a tour of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit in Cairns, Australia, April 16, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

