25th ID Reactivates Signal Battalion

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Brinkman, commander of the 125th Signal Battalion, 25th Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, takes control of his formation during a unit activation ceremony April 16, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The 125th Signal Battalion was reactivated as a part of the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)
