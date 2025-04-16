Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID Reactivates Signal Battalion [Image 3 of 5]

    25th ID Reactivates Signal Battalion

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Col. Daniel Von Benken, commander of the 25th Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about historic lineage of the 125th Signal Battalion during a unit activation ceremony April 16, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The 125th Signal Battalion was reactivated as a part of the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 20:18
    Photo ID: 8980657
    VIRIN: 250416-A-QT274-5308
    Resolution: 4054x2703
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Tic
    Transformation In Contact

