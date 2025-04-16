25th ID Reactivates Signal Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Daniel Von Benken, commander of the 25th Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about historic lineage of the 125th Signal Battalion during a unit activation ceremony April 16, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The 125th Signal Battalion was reactivated as a part of the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)