25th ID Reactivates Signal Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Brinkman, commander of the 125th Signal Battalion, 25th Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about the lineage of the battalion and its mission moving forward during a unit activation ceremony April 16, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The 125th Signal Battalion was reactivated as a part of the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alvin Conley)